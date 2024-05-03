Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,214. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
