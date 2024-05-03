Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,657. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

