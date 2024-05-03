Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Mosaic Stock Performance
NYSE MOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,657. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.