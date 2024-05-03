National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 621,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

