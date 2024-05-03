Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84.

RXRX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,370. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

