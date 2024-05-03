Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $477,042.50 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.07. 83,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

