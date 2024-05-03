MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $2,249,700.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.85. 926,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,722. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.10 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.33 and its 200-day moving average is $390.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

