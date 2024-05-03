TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $6,866,240.40 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.