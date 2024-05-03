Geoffrey A. Ballotti Sells 196,279 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 567,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,108. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,646,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

