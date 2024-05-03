Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 3,445,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,769. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

