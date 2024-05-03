Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. 2,307,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.