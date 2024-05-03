Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,484. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

