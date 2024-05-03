DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.29. 4,506,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,785. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

