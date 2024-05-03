Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

