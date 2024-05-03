Royal Bank of Canada Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $135.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,759. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

