O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $178,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,452. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,094.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,018.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

