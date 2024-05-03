Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Altria Group worth $223,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 11,196,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,438. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.