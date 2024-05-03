West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.16. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

