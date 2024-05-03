754 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,070,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.57. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

