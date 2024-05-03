West Family Investments Inc. Invests $243,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,399,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

