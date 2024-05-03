Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.62. 545,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.