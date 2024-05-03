Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of The Cigna Group worth $277,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,570,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CI stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.82 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.