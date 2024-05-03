20,411 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 239,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

