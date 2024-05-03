West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

