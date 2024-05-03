West Family Investments Inc. Invests $226,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

JHX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 30,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.