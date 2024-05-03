Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 247,674 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.40% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $187,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 450,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.