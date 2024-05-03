Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $148,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VCSH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,713,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

