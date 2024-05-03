KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571,139 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of KB Home worth $131,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 320,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 1,915,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,613. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

