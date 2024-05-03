Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $137,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,292,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.