Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $232,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE STLA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.92. 2,076,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,458. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

