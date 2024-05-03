Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

CSX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 901,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.