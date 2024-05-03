Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Casinos Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
