Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.