Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $0.29.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

QNRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 14,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.85. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

