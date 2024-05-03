Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.97. 138,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,834. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $325.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Insider Transactions at Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.