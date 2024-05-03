Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,762.30.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,472.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,523.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,395.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Booking by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.