DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

