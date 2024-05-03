Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,337. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,216 shares of company stock worth $8,509,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

