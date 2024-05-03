Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

NYSE SID traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,057. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

