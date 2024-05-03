American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The business had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 166,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,551. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.12. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,211.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,842.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,186 shares of company stock worth $1,255,582. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

