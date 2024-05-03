P3 Health Partners (PIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. P3 Health Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $346.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.80 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 120.85%. On average, analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 18,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIII. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

