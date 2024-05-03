First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 705 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 342,884 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.36. The stock had a trading volume of 489,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,991. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

