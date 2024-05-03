First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

BK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

