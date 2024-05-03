First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 10,369 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after buying an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 37,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

