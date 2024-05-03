Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Issues Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE LUN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,341. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.36. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.95.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

