Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.73.

NYSE IR traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,349. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

