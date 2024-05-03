Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. 107,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

