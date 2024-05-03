First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 31.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Price Performance

LPL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 37,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on LG Display

LG Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.