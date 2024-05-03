First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $143.38 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

