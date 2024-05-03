Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

