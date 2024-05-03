Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

