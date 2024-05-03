First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 391 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $511.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.19 and a 200 day moving average of $533.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.



